The Deep East Texas Council of Governments approved a continuity of operations disaster recovery plan for the Regional 9-1-1 Network on Thursday.
“We had started actually last year, this is not related to the pandemic, although the pandemic was quite insightful in developing a plan,” Van Bush, the director of the 911 program, said.
DETCOG engaged Mission Critical Partners, a public safety consulting firm, to develop the plan. It took longer than anticipated to create because of COVID-19 but benefited in that delay because a plan could be created with the pandemic in mind, Bush said.
“With 911 being a vital service, we need to have something to pull off the shelf in the event of a disaster,” he said. “This is not the kind of disaster we’d anticipated when we started this, but it has been a disaster.”
In other business, DETCOG:
■ Approved a letter in support of appointing Judge Mark Allen for president-elect of the Texas Association of Regional Councils.
■ Approved the revised bylaws for the 911 advisory council.
■ Received an update on the 2020 Census from DaVina Morris, executive assistant to the DETCOG director.
■ Received a Deep East Texas labor market update from Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas
■ Reviewed actions taken by the executive committee since the last board meeting.
■ Reviewed the financial report and investments for the quarter ending June 30.
■ Approved payments made by DETCOG executive director Lonnie Hunt to Point A Media for the 2020 Census campaign over the last few months.
■ Approved the DETCOG salary schedule.
■ Confirmed committee appointments for 2020-21.
