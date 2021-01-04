The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 140 new positive and probable cases of COVID-19 while the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported five new fatalities Monday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council’s case fatality rate for Angelina County was 2.6% on Monday when the organization added probable cases to the total case count. The organization’s data is delayed in comparison to state and local data, so it doesn’t show new cases or fatalities.
The health district report shows 70 new positive cases and 70 new probable cases. There have been 3,692 positive and 2,144 probable cases as of Monday evening. The health district lists 5,836 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
State officials estimated 1,088 active cases and 4,307 recoveries in Angelina County Thursday evening. The state also reported 3,622 confirmed cases, 2,074 probable cases and 149 fatalities.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
Data reported by SETRAC shows the COVID-19 hospital census is at 33.18% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals Thursday. There were 211 COVID-19 patients total between the two hospitals with 59 in general isolation and 11 in the ICU.
Statewide, there have been 1,598,713 confirmed cases, 212,810 probable cases, 27,969 fatalities and 1,464,746 estimated recoveries. State officials estimate 306,522 active cases, with 15,976 new positive cases, 1,963 new probable cases and 52 new fatalities on Monday.
Fatality data is incomplete and daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed with the state, according to the state’s website.
