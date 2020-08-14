The Rev. Charles and Doris Roberts are battling COVID-19 right now and family is calling for the community’s prayers.
Charles served as pastor at Denman Avenue Baptist Church for 34 years and as interim pastor at a number of other churches after. He currently serves as the pastor of Herty Baptist Church.
The two have been in and out of the hospital, and Chris Roberts, Charles’ son, said he has been providing updates to family and friends on social media.
“The only need our family has is the prayers we’ve asked for, and we appreciate the army of prayer warriors interceding for our parents and family,” Chris said.
The family is working with medical professionals to advocate the best available therapeutics for their parents, he said.
“We trust in the Lord and lean not on our own understanding,” Chris said. “My father would recite his favorite Scripture, Nahum 1:7 ‘The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in him.’”
“We have total faith God’s will be done and we pray for total restoration of both our parents’ health,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.