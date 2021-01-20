Lufkin school trustees discussed adopting a one-time $1.3 million COVID-19 compensation plan for teachers and staff during its Tuesday work session.
“We recognize that there are enhanced procedures and duties added to all staff in order to meet the needs of students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum said. “We are proposing a pay adjustment to address morale and retention.”
The compensation acts as a mid-year pay increase and requires a public hearing, which will be held during Thursday’s regular board meeting. It will be given to all employees who are employed on Jan. 21 and remain employed on March 4, Bynum said.
Trustees will make a decision on the plan during this meeting.
The adjustment will be $1,000 for professional employees, $750 for auxiliary and paraprofessional employees, a $15 additional increase per day for substitute teachers, $300 adjustment for auxiliary substitutes subject to work history, a $750 bonus for employees who sign on to become bus drivers, a to-be-determined retention bonus for drivers who are employed from Feb. 26 to May 27 and a $1 per hour pay increase for all bus drivers.
The district needs to hire 26 bus drivers at this time. School officials hope to attract and retain new drivers with the bonus.
Of the total $1.3 million, 45% will be going to teachers, 15% will be going to professional employees, 16% will be going to auxiliary employees and 19% to aids with the remaining 5% going to transportation and auxiliary substitutes.
The board also discussed a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of the Lufkin ISD maintenance tax notes, series 2021, setting parameters for the notes, authorizing a representative to approve the terms and enacting other provisions relating to it.
This is in relation to the sale of the final portion of the bond that was passed in 2018. The board discussed selling it in the December meeting with the advice of Lewis Wilks, managing director of U.S. Capital Advisors, who discussed the pros and cons.
Bynum said the board would be authorizing the issuance of the sale and the parameters of the sale so that the entire board would not have to meet for the sale to occur.
“This resolution will allow us as those legal representatives to accept the terms that are set forward,” Bynum said.
The representatives will not accept a note exceeding $5 million or an interest rate exceeding 3.5% or a final maturity later than 15 years as per the resolution.
“We know that we’re going for $4,880,000 and a net effective interest rate, we hope, that is much less than 3.5%, and also we are not planning on financing for 15 years,” Bynum said. “But it just gives us broad parameters. What you do when you authorize this and take action on it Thursday is that you’re authorizing us to act within those guidelines that are set forth within this resolution.”
The board also:
Discussed a bond construction update presented by Kevin Langston of Langston Construction, who said the projects at the ball fields and the field house were about 80-90% complete. Langston said they have reached a big milestone in finishing the field house, and the fields were in a really good place.
Discussed a safety and security audit presented by Tim Hobbs, who said the report indicated a consistent effort by staff and administration to remain proactive in order to maintain a safe environment for everyone.
Discussed a district technology plan for 2021-22. Stacey McCarty discussed how COVID-19 began their plan to become a one-to-one district and encouraged them to find new software and hardware to facilitate teachers’ and staff’s ability to serve student and staff needs during the pandemic.
Discussed the order of election for the May 1 trustee election in which board members Scott Skelton, Matt Knight and Hall Henderson will be up for election.
Discussed postponing the financial audit report for year end on Aug. 31, 2020, which was approved by the Texas Education Agency.
