Jury selections for three capital murder cases awaiting trial in Angelina County were canceled Tuesday due to growing COVID-19 infections, state District Judge Paul White confirmed Tuesday.
“Regrettably, the jury selection scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to recent COVID exposure and infections among multiple court participants, as well as the high transmission status of our county presenting a health risk to assemblage of large groups,” White said.
Tarus Arnold, Angel Nunez and Keo’she Holman are accused in separate cases regarding the slayings of two children 10 years old. If jury selection were to proceed, only one of the cases would be selected, White said. He also has struggled to summon enough citizens, he said.
“I am summoning 500 citizens, but we are currently receiving responses from less than 20% during this pandemic climate,” he said.
Today marks Arnold’s fourth year in the Angelina County Jail, according to the jail roster. He is accused in the death of Unity Mitchell, who died at Woodland Heights Medical Center; examiners found multiple skull fractures and bleeding on her brain.
Nunez and Holman were jailed in May 2018. They are accused in the death of Legend Adams; an autopsy revealed signs of abuse including scars, cigarette burns, lacerations to vital organs and evidence of blunt-force trauma.
He died at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial after a person tasked with watching Legend noticed he stopped breathing and sought help.
Jury selections also were scheduled for eight other cases with lesser charges.
