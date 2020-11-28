Ten local nonprofit organizations have partnered to promote Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving after a month leading up to a day made for setting aside time to be grateful.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year on Dec. 1, is named Giving Tuesday. It was created in 2012 with a simple idea: Create a day that encourages people to do good. According to its website, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Kristy Bice, executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society, decided to gather the forces of 10 nonprofits in Angelina County to celebrate Giving Tuesday in East Texas.
“Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others,” Bice said. “Giving Tuesday emphasizes opportunities to give back to local nonprofits in our community who are working tirelessly during the pandemic to provide basic services to those who need it most.”
Stephen Jansen, executive director of Love INC, said Giving Tuesday was an extra avenue for the organization to bring awareness to nonprofit giving in Angelina County.
“The needs this year are increasing because of the pandemic situation and the economic situation that we find ourselves in,” Jansen said. “The calls Love INC has received for food assistance, utility assistance, Christmas holiday help have really increased.”
The organization is totally donor supported, so anything they receive is important and appreciated, he said.
“It helps us to maintain the clearinghouse ministry that we operate here, it helps us to have phones open, it helps volunteers, it gives space for volunteers to receive calls throughout the week for different kinds of assistance, it helps us to maintain contact with local resources such as churches and agencies and businesses that work with us to help our neighbors,” Jansen said.
“We’re really focused on offering neighbors in our county holistic help, not just transactional help.”
They help a material need, but they also walk with families to get them connected with resources to meet emotional, spiritual and relational needs, as well, he said.
“We’re just trying to get the word out about who Love INC is, what we’re about, what our mission and vision is to mobilize local churches in Angelina County to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ,” Jansen said. “We wouldn’t be able to minister like that, we wouldn’t be able to be able to meet as many needs as we do without the generous giving of our community.”
Yulonda Richard, executive director of the Christian Information & Service Center, said she is so grateful to the community for the organization’s 38 years and going strong, and this year, she is happy to participate in Giving Tuesday, especially after the tough year that 2020 has been for so many.
“With this pandemic and looking on the news at how many people are really desperately in need of food, I know it’s there, and I know it doesn’t seem to be going away. To see that the numbers are jumping up concerns us,” Richard said. “I’m just thankful to be a part of this.”
If monetary donations are not possible this year, Richard encouraged individuals to give their time, instead.
“You can always give,” she said. “You may not have money, but you can always give time. CISC is always in need of volunteers. If you can’t give money, we’d appreciate your time. Time is a huge commodity with nonprofits. They may have the resources, they may have the funding, but without the hands, you’ll get worn out real easily.”
East Texans can go online to each of the following organization’s websites to give. Their mission statements and more information are available there, as well.
■ Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas — adacdet.org
■ Angelina Arts Alliance — angelinaarts.org
■ CASA of the Pines — casapines.org
■ Christian Information & Service Center — lufkincisc.org
■ Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin — themensfieldhouse.org
■ Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin — phclufkin.org
■ Hospice in the Pines — hospiceinthepines.org
■ Love INC — loveincangelinacounty.org
■ Salvation Army — salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin
■ Winnie Berry Humane Society — angelinacountyhumanesociety.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.