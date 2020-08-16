The searing heat failed to keep masked Timber Creek Church members from spending Saturday morning loading much-needed groceries into the back of Angelina County residents’ vehicles.
A 53-foot Brookshire Brothers trailer loaded with groceries sat backed up to two large black tents while people quickly moved boxes toward the tents from inside the truck and others moved the boxes just as quickly to waiting vehicles. By just after 9 a.m. the group had loaded up nearly 100 vehicles, but had plans and food for many more, pastor Alvin VanderLeest said.
The church was loading up the cars with two gallons of milk, a box of produce that had lettuce, watermelon, onions and more, and a box with more dairy products. If representatives for multiple families came in one vehicle, they’d load the cars up with all that those families needed.
Jennifer Luna loves participating with the church and giving back to her community. She loved spending her Saturday out helping as she could.
“We are Timber Creek and we always try to help out the community,” she said. “I love my church, and I love my community. … Just waking up today, coming out here today and giving out groceries to people just brings a smile to my face.”
She recommended that anyone in need reach out to the church, they love to help anyone they can.
Randi Stolz was out at the event to pick up groceries for struggling family members who weren’t able to go themselves.
“I not only came here for myself, but to share what I get,” she said. “Things have been really hard here lately and this is great, it has helped so much. It’s helping so many more people than just those who come here.
“It’s definitely a blessing and this has shown everyone that we really just need to stand here together and help each other.”
