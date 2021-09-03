Wells ISD will be updating its policies regarding students who have been exposed to COVID-19.
These policy changes come after the Texas Education Agency said Thursday that school systems may update their stay-at-home period if they are in an area with high or rising COVID-19 case rates.
The district is requiring students who have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and lives in the same household as them stay home for 14 days after their last contact. However, students can return to school on day 10 if they have received a negative test result and are showing no symptoms.
“As far as the school system is concerned, we just ask that parents really keep an eye on their kids, not always assuming that something is the common cold or allergies, really taking at heart that if a child is showing signs of illness, they keep that child home,” superintendent Jill Gaston said.
The district will be working closely with parents to make sure assignments and activities are sent home, but this may vary for each student as the family determines what is best for them, Gaston said.
The district also will be assessing its case numbers to determine if it is safe to return to school this week after a two-week closure. Unless something changes, when schools resumes classes Tuesday, the district will see where its attendance rates are at and go from there, Gaston said.
If a student is absent, the district will call to find out why, so it can closely monitor their data for changes to COVID-19 cases.
“We are going to try to go back to school on Tuesday,” she said. “I’m going to look back and see where we are, talk to parents and everything on Tuesday, truly assess where we are.”
While the district is still at "stage orange" of its color signal system, mitigation measures will vary, Gaston said.
All campuses will be closed off to visitors, and all meetings will be held virtually. Junior high home games will be limited to 50% capacity, and each game will be evaluated based on COVID-19 numbers for Wells, as well as the opposing team’s district. Water fountains will be closed off at each campus, and the district asks that every student bring a water bottle.
“Our No. 1 priority is obviously the safety and the well-being of our students and staff,” Gaston said. “We fully recognize that the school system is important in our community for our families and our students, and we are trying to do everything possible to keep our doors open but maintain the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
