As many Americans have not yet received their stimulus checks, some have begun to wonder if they missed it.
One reader told The Lufkin Daily News they nearly threw away their stimulus check. It came in the mail through a debit card that looked much like a scam or an innocuous credit card offer.
The reader described the letter as being plain and white with a letterhead/return address from Money Network Cardholder Services. The debit card inside was a navy blue Visa, and they had to go to a website to activate it by putting in their Social Security number and the number on the Visa.
They were luckily able to catch it in time, but have all Americans been so fortunate?
The U.S. government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, providing relief to numerous aspects of the country’s economy, including a $1,200 stimulus check sent to every American adult individual making less than $99,000 and $500 per child under 17 or up to $3,400 for a family of four.
The Internal Revenue Service used the information provided on a person’s 2018 or 2019 tax returns to determine how to disburse the checks. If a person did not file a return, the IRS used information on Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099.
Recipients could receive their checks via direct deposit, paper check and now pre-paid debit cards sent through the mail. The IRS deadline to provide checks via direct deposit information passed on May 13, so if you have not received your check yet, it will most likely be coming via mail.
There are two secure ways to follow the status of your stimulus check.
The first is through the IRS Get My Payment portal located at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
The portal will allow Americans to get their payment status, see the payment type and provide bank account information in certain limited cases.
The portal will ask for a Social Security number or individual tax ID number, a date of birth, a street address and a ZIP or postal code.
The second, lesser known, method to check the status of your check is through the United States Postal Service (USPS) Informed Delivery free service. The service can track your payment through the mail and send you a picture of the letter from the IRS holding your check/card so you know what is coming is accurate and not a scam.
The Informed Delivery service is not solely for stimulus checks, but it can be used for them. It can also be canceled at any time.
You can use the service via a website browser or by downloading the Informed Delivery app on Android and iPhone.
To sign up for the service, download the app or visit informeddelivery.usps.com. The app or site will prompt you to create an account, verify your identity and give you the option to receive notifications on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
