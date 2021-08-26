Angelina County is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for people who are immunocompromised and have a doctor’s note, Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw said in a board meeting Wednesday.
“Boosters, the third dose booster for Pfizer and Moderna, is set to be approved starting Sept. 20,” she said. “We’re going to work with our health care partners, our pharmacy partners to make sure that we can meet the demands.”
She pointed to the first few weeks vaccines originally were available when thousands of people were interested in getting the shot, she said. So the health district will need to make sure it’s prepared for the high interest they expect to come as people hit the eight-month mark.
Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody, who was approved to hold a position on the board on Wednesday, wants to see the health district get on the movement toward the eight-month booster shots.
“I personally know that the vaccines, mine when I got to the 12-month mark, weren't worth much,” he said.
He asked whether people could get boosters from a different vaccine than they were originally given, or if they’d need to get the booster shot to whatever vaccine they originally received.
Shaw said she’d look at information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to check on this question, but said based on what she knew at that point people should receive a booster shot from the same company they originally used.
“As we move toward Sept. 20, I feel like we’re going to get some really strict guidance on this,” she said. “I understand they want you to receive — if you got Moderna, you should get Moderna; Pfizer, Pfizer, etc.”
But she hasn’t heard anything other than that. Moody said he’d read the same report, but with all the questions about the booster, he wanted to bring it up and ask people who “know more than I did.”
Of Angelina County’s population, 40.48% had received one dose as of Aug. 23; 33.35% were fully vaccinated, graphs provided by Shaw showed. This is less than the state’s percentage of fully vaccinated individuals over 12 years, which is 55.95%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Schools from Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties are reporting their cases to the health district rather than the DSHS directly, she said.
“We have hundreds and hundreds of reports, teachers and students,” she said. “I will try to put something together this next week of counts to show you where we are in our schools. We’re very concerned with the no mask mandate in Texas.”
Schools are not required to quarantine or send kids home unless they specifically test positive, she said. This is different from last year where even kids potentially exposed were sent home.
The board also:
■ Approved the fiscal year 2022 budget.
■ Approved Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson and Moody’s appointments to the board of health.
■ Approved the minutes of July 14, the financial report for fiscal year 2021 and the investment report.
■ Decided to seek bids for a climate-controlled storage building.
■ Approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget.
■ Reviewed the health district’s programs and activities for 2022.
■ Reviewed the board of health’s 2022 meeting schedule.
