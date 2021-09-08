The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 435 new COVID-19 cases in Angelina County between its latest update posted Sept. 7 and its previous update, which was posted Sept. 1.
The health district also reported a positive case trend of 562 new cases in the last seven days on the same webpage.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported one new fatality related to the coronavirus. This brings the total county fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 321 people.
The state is reporting an estimated 1,041 active cases, but its latest update does not include the health district’s most recent update. It reports an estimated 10,259 recovered cases.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Angelina County rose above 80 people in the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council report issued Sept. 8. The agency reported 36 people in the intensive care unit, down from the 42 reported Sept. 7. It also reported 46 people in general isolation, up from the 35 listed on Sept. 7.
There were two new COVID-19 admissions to a local hospital reported Sept. 8. There have been 41 new coronavirus admissions in the last seven days.
The state reported 170 vaccinations were administered since Sept. 6. There have been 65,437 doses administered in Angelina County since late December.
The state is reporting 30,998 people fully vaccinated and 37,151 people vaccinated with at least one dose.
State trends show the coronavirus growing across the state at a rate closer to that seen in the second wave over the winter. The seven-day average for new confirmed cases already outpaced the first wave and has begun to reach the same levels seen in December.
Fatalities statewide remain behind both waves, but trends show growth in fatalities related to the coronavirus; the seven-day trend indicates the state is seeing at least 200 deaths per day.
There were 25,184 new confirmed cases, 9,241 new probable cases and 286 newly reported fatalities in the state on Sept. 8.
