The Central Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has donated three water bottle refill stations to the campus.
The filtered water stations fit over the top of the water fountains, which have not been in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Principal Amanda Wright said the PTO purchased the stations in December and maintenance installed them over the break.
"With COVID, we've had to put so many regulations in place as far as not drinking out of the water fountains, students bringing their own water bottles, and that can be a challenge for our babies in elementary," Wright said. "We just started talking about things that would make it a little easier on our staff and our students."
No matter who is on it, the PTO has been phenomenal throughout the years, Wright said. Speaking from experience as both a teacher and an administrator, she said they make whatever the campus needs happen.
"They took notes, went home, researched it and the next day, they were emailing and calling me saying, 'Hey, if we purchase this, do you think the maintenance department can install it?'" Wright said.
PTO president Jill Brantner said the pandemic took the idea from a want to a need, and they contacted Coburn's and were able to get a good price.
The kids were so excited when the stations were installed, especially when they found out it was refrigerated, Wright said.
Having an active PTO on a campus is such a morale booster, Wright said. They provide so much for the classrooms and host fundraisers throughout the year.
"Every bit of that money, they turn around and put it right back in our school for the students," Wright said.
They've gotten a covered pavilion on the playground, ice machines, a concession stand at the track.
"You name it — if we need it or if that's on our wish list, they will do whatever they can to make it happen," Wright said.
It makes the teachers and students feel valued and builds morale throughout the campus with much encouragement and community connection, she said.
"I joined the PTO because I wanted to meet other parents at the school and get a better opportunity to know the teachers personally, and once I figured out some of the families, then I could get my kids better connected and once I figured out what the staff needed, then I could be more purposeful in supporting them," Brantner said.
It is important to utilize opportunities to put back into the classroom and the school, she said. It helps the teachers, and it goes right back to the kids.
"When their teachers are thriving and their classrooms are thriving, then they're going to only benefit from that," Brantner said.
The PTO hosts an annual T-shirt fundraiser at the beginning of the school year and a cookie dough fundraiser. They usually do a fun run, but this year they are doing a read-a-thon that starts this week during which family and friends can make pledges.
"I would just encourage any parent or family member of a student in their school to reach out and see how they can get plugged in to help support their kids' classroom," Brantner said. "Many schools have PTOs or PTAs and a group that they can help, even if it's just getting some supplies or helping carrying things into the school. There's always a need. Parents can always find a way to get plugged in."
