The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Facebook. The total number of cases, including those in the Duncan Unit, is 584.
The health district and county websites were still listing 352 cases as of Thursday afternoon, despite the Facebook post. Of those 352, there have been 184 recoveries and six deaths. They no longer list any hospitalizations. The health district has facilitated 1,565 tests in Angelina County.
The county website says there have been 3,128 total tests, including National Guard testing.
The total the district listed on Facebook was 366 cases.
The Duncan Unit has 21 employee cases, an increase of one from the 20 listed on June 17. There has also been one employee recovery. The unit has 197 cases, one recovery and three men who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw says cases from the Duncan Unit are not included in the county totals because the prisoners are wards of the state, but that employees are included "if and when we receive their positive lab report."
David Erasmo Garcia, 83, died on June 7 at Hospital Galveston, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He tested positive on June 1, and while no autopsy has been completed, they said evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He was 25 years into a 30 year sentence for a murder out of Dimmit County.
George Bond, 79, died on June 9. He suffered from both COVID-19 and pre-existing medical conditions, but no autopsy was performed. He had served two of a 15-year sentence out of Titus County — his charge was not listed.
Florencio Zarate Salas, 62, died on June 12. He was transported to Hospital Galveston on June 10 after testing positive on June 5. There was no autopsy conducted, but evidence suggests that COVID-19 contributed to his death, the TDCJ said. He had served 11 of a 15-year sentence from Hidalgo County.
The health district website said Polk County has 73 confirmed cases with 35 recoveries. San Augustine County has 86 cases with 24 recoveries and six deaths.
Throughout the health district partnership, 2,189 tests have been conducted with 532 positive results, 243 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County identified seven additional cases, bringing its total to 326 people. They listed a teenage girl from the city, a man in his 30s from the county, a man in his 30s from the city in a previously reported household, a man in his 40s in the county, a man in his 50s in the county and a woman in her 90s in a long-term care facility.
Statewide there have been 96,335 cases reported, 2,062 fatalities, 62,368 estimated recoveries and 31,905 estimated active cases. There have been 1,560,537 total tests as of June 17 and 152,796 antibody tests as of June 16.
