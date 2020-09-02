NACOGDOCHES — Deferring to numbers provided by the state, the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office updated the COVID-19 death toll at 49 — 17 more than the local office had reported up to Tuesday.
“The information we receive through the regional (Department of State Health Services) Tyler contact has often been delayed and inconsistent,” County Judge Greg Sowell said in a statement Tuesday, “Even from the beginning — which is not what we desire for the public.”
In one case, local officials say, a COVID-19 death was reported by the state three months later.
“Emergency Management staff have spent countless hours attempting to reconcile data received by (the state) but have been unable to effectively audit data, making it difficult to disseminate information promptly,” the local office said in an announcement.
In that same announcement, local officials said that going forward, they will yield to the state’s daily data.
The state on Tuesday did provide the county with information on 14 of the 17 additional fatalities dating from May 15 through Aug. 11. The fatal cases included a woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s, with the remainder of patients age 70 or older.
During a weekly teleconference hosted Tuesday by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, state Rep. Travis Clardy said there has been frustration among reporting entities regarding accuracy of case numbers and fatalities.
“I think this is for a variety of reasons,” he said, “not the least of which is this is a moving target. There are, I think, some notable glitches in the system, particularly where there are individuals who have been tested multiple times with differing results.”
With no new cases confirmed Tuesday, the county’s estimated number of active cases stood at 102. According to to the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council, 29 of those patients are hospitalized and eight are being treated in intensive care.
