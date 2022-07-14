East Texans have begun noticing a rising number of friends and family saying they’ve contracted COVID-19.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District is also seeing an uptick in cases, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. As a whole, the United States is experiencing a new subvariant leading to more cases nationwide, she said.
The spread of omicron subvariants like BA.4 and BA.5 are driving cases, hospitalizations and deaths worldwide, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference Tuesday.
“Second, surveillance has reduced significantly — including testing and sequencing — making it increasingly difficult to assess the impact of variants on transmission, disease characteristics, and the effectiveness of counter-measures,” he said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data suggest community transmission is still low, though its data also suggests the community is seeing more positive cases than it has the past few weeks. Surrounding communities, such as Nacogdoches and Houston County, are noting a higher transmission level, CDC data shows.
The health district still tracks the number of positives that are reported, Shaw said, although the availability of at-home tests doesn’t mean Shaw learns of every positive case. But in the cases it does learn about, the health district saw an increase from an average of 19 cases daily to 66 positive cases daily, she said.
Ghebreyesus encouraged world and community leaders to encourage “tried and tested” measures such as masking, improved ventilation and treatment protocols.
The guidance remains the same, Shaw said.
“Mask, avoid crowds, hand hygiene, avoid areas with higher levels of community spread,” she said.
People with up-to-date vaccines are at a lower risk of severe illness and death compared to unvaccinated people, she said. Shaw recommended a layered approach to prevention, like being up-to-date with vaccines, screening testing, improving air ventilation and wearing masks.
“The CDC recommends boosters,” she said. “But it is a personal decision whether to receive now or wait until a fall booster that is anticipated to contain the omicron variants.”
