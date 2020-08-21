The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the district and campus improvement plans for the 2020-21 school year during a regular meeting Thursday evening.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the district improvement plan outlines how the district will assist its campuses in carrying out their goals, mission and targets for the year. Campus improvement plans outline how to deal with student performance, how to address issues like the social-emotional health of children, how to handle threat assessments and more.
“Each campus has particular needs based upon their programs and particular ways to expend their funds to support their programs,” Torres said. “The district improvement plan is how to take all 15 of those into a comprehensive view of how we’re going to assist the campuses to carry out their goals and missions for this year.”
In reference to the challenges caused by COVID-19, the district has identified new goals for this year, including assessing students as soon as possible to determine if and what kind of learning gaps exist because of the closure of schools from March to May this year.
“It’s very important for us to quickly identify the kids who have suffered a learning gap through the nine weeks they were not in school and the subsequent summer,” Torres said. “We’ve worked all summer to condense our curriculum and to look for things to deal with the skills that should have been taught in the last nine weeks and to cycle those through and teach them again.”
The district also plans on constantly monitoring the progress of those students opting for online learning and creating intervention plans for every student. Every grade level has looked at their curriculum to make sure they can make up for gaps in learning and cover that material, Torres said.
With the start of school looming on Monday, board president Scott Skelton asked the public to have some grace for educators during this time.
“We are asking for the public’s grace and understanding that it’s not normal,” Skelton said. “We are going to have hiccups. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when, and it’ll be Monday, let’s just be honest. As some of us who dealt with this as businesses in March, every day was a new day, and it was hard and it wasn’t fun, but we adjusted and we moved and we will do the same as a school district.”
He asked that the public be compliant with health, safety and hygiene guidelines.
“If we can keep these numbers down, we can keep these schools open,” he said. “We desperately want to keep people safe and open.”
The board also approved the adoption of manuals related to the district’s Gifted and Talented services required by House Bill 3. The manuals were presented to the board in July and adjusted after questions were raised regarding policies on discipline and exiting the program.
The board also approved changes to board policies DIA(LOCAL) and FFH(LOCAL), the 2020-21 T-TESS timeline and appraisers, a TEA waiver regarding virtual home bound services and memorandums of understanding between the district and Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Department.
In terms of campus security, Torres said the district has finally received the last of its police vehicles purchased almost a year ago after COVID-19 slowed the process.
Additionally, construction on the bond projects is proceeding, she said. A new road off of Tulane has been constructed to be used as a construction access, and Skelton asked that the board be allowed to tour the construction sites sometime soon.
