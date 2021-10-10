NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges reported 49 people incarcerated at the county jail have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a video shared on Facebook Tuesday evening.
By Friday, the number of active cases at the jail had dropped to 45.
Bridges added that 11 inmates have received antibody infusions that helped most of them. A couple more inmates had been scheduled to receive infusions shortly after Bridges posted the video.
“Right now, everybody’s doing pretty good with it. Some were more seriously sick and the infusions did help them,” Bridges said.
The infusions are a blessing, Bridges said. He hopes that by using this newer treatment modality and following the protocol established by the physician that serves as the medical director for the jail, the number of cases remain far below what they saw in the first wave.
Public schools in Nacogdoches are seeing case numbers decline over the last couple of weeks. SFA reports seven students and two staff with active cases.
Central Heights ISD reported 15 students and four staff were positive as of Tuesday, with 23 quarantined due to close contact with an infected person. All but one of the quarantined persons were expected to return to school by Friday.
Nacogdoches ISD reports 20 students and four staff members with active cases Friday afternoon.
No new cases were reported by Cushing, Chireno, Woden, Martinsville, Douglass, Etoile and Garrison ISDs.
Health officials estimate 351 active cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County as of Friday, with 5,465 confirmed cases and 2,087 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. They estimate 6,989 have recovered and 215 Nacogdoches residents have died.
Texas Department of State Health Services reports 72 new confirmed cases in the seven-day period ended Oct. 7. Another five probable cases were reported. DSHS has not increased the number of deaths attributed to COVID this week, but fatality numbers have tended to change weeks after the patient dies.
Hospital admissions continue to decline, with 142 patients admitted to Nacogdoches hospitals as of Friday. Seventeen of those are in ICU, 12 of them related to COVID. Of the 142, 22 are suspected or confirmed COVID patients being cared for in general/isolation beds. Hospital capacity in Nacogdoches is 170, with the potential to accommodate 204 “surge” patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.