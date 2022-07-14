Some local businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program established by the Texas 87th Legislature.
Lawmakers promised to administer $180 million of the funds received in the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Texas businesses can receive up to $20,000 in a one-time payment.
Eligible businesses are those involved in: arts, entertainment and recreation, food services and drinking places, traveler accommodation, RV parks and recreational camps, traveler arrangement and reservation services, convention and trade show organizers, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The grant can cover payroll and covered benefits expenses as well as compensation for returning employees who lost pay and benefits during the pandemic. If the cost of payroll is less than $20,000, companies also could receive compensation for COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures as well as coverage for rent, leases and utilities.
The application period opened July 6 and grant reviewers will look at applications based on a timeline to end around Oct. 2, according to the Texas Economic Development Office of the Government. If there are funds remaining after Oct. 2 then a fifth phase will begin to revisit unfunded applications.
The economic development office began holding webinars Wednesday and has three more scheduled through September. The next one is for arts, entertainment and recreation from 1-2 p.m. July 20.
Those who wish to apply need to have their: Texas Sales and Use Tax returns from 2019 to 2021; most recent quarterly tax form 941; invoices and payroll records for reimbursement; veterans service or benefits letter; Texas Taxpayer Number; EIN/SSN and NAICS Code.
