The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 27 new cases and six new probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday in its first update since Tuesday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,759 and the total active cases to 536, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine; it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said in a previous report. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,072 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 295 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,045 positive cases, 71 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 204 active cases in the county on Thursday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council listed 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit and one suspected. It also lists 13 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases. There are seven people being ventilated at a local hospital and 25 total vents in use with 17 available.
Their data shows a slow, general decline in COVID cases at the hospital. Over the past few months, there have been peaks and valleys in their data, meaning some days there were no more than 10 total cases at the hospital and then shortly after there were dozens. But the graph SETRAC supplies shows an overall decline in patients.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 267 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Thursday.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported two active offender cases and 37 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 76 people on medical restriction, three in medical isolation and the facility is still on lockdown.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state's disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. The extension came as three of the state’s largest school districts experienced technical issues as their students started the new school year virtually.
Starting Wednesday, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
Last week, Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There was one new positive case among students and two among staff on Thursday. There were 316 students and 20 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Thursday reported 649,809 positive cases, 13,853 deaths, an estimated 564,114 recoveries and an estimated 71,842 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,852 new daily cases and 161 new deaths. A total of 5,405,257 molecular tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
