The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported seven new cases and 26 new probable cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,852 and the total active cases to 604, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine; it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said in a previous report. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,120 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 348 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,094 positive cases, 77 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 248 active cases in the county on Thursday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 14.9% of general and intensive care unit beds. They listed 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 10 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
There are five COVID patients being ventilated and 16 adult ventilators available.
The SETRAC data shows a general decline in cases, although there was a small spike in hospitalized cases in the last week.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 260 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Monday. There are 22 offenders on medical restriction.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender case and 38 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 156 people on medical restriction, none in medical isolation and the facility is no longer on lockdown.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
The Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were no new positive cases among students and no new cases among staff on Monday. There were 243 students and 30 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Thursday reported 698,387 positive cases, 14,917 deaths, an estimated 611,856 recoveries and an estimated 71,614 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 1,742 new daily cases and 24 new deaths. A total of 5,622,498 molecular tests had been conducted as of Monday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.