The Angelina Arts Alliance has made several changes to its 2020-21 season lineup due to the effects of COVID-19 on the touring arts/entertainment industry.
“These are unprecedented and challenging times for arts organizations, including Angelina Arts,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘While we planned a very robust 20th anniversary season more than a year ago, today we are heartbroken to announce these changes to our season.
‘We ask for your patience, understanding and generosity as we continue to manage these uncharted waters. We are committed to our mission and we are seeking ways to keep the arts alive in Lufkin during this pandemic. The arts are essential to our community and your support is needed now more than ever.”
The changes include:
■ The Steep Canyon Rangers originally were scheduled to perform Oct. 22. Their show has been rescheduled for March 26, 2021.
■ Straight No Chaser originally was scheduled to perform Nov. 22. Their show has been rescheduled for Nov. 21, 2021.
■ ‘‘A Christmas Carol’’ originally was scheduled for Dec. 3. The show has been rescheduled for Dec. 2, 2021.
■ ‘‘Beautiful — A Carole King Musical’’ originally was scheduled for March 11, 2021. The new performance date has yet to be determined.
In addition, a new show — Bike Zoo — has been added to the Discovery Series. It will take place on April 17, 2021, in downtown in partnership with the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau. It will be a free event.
Existing season subscribers will have one of four options to choose from concerning performances that have shifted into the next season. 1) Make a tax-deductible donation for the value of their tickets, 2) Credit their account for future performances, and 3) Request a refund now through the end of December 2020.
All single tickets for performances at the Temple Theater go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 14. This year, tickets may be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by calling 633-5454. No in-person ticket sales will occur this year due to the current pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.