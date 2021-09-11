‘‘Local control’’ is a political catchphrase bandied about by politicians as each election season approaches.
The concept — about schools, for instance — is based on the belief that the individuals and institutions closest to the students and most knowledgeable about a school are best suited to make decisions regarding its operation, leadership, staffing, academics, teaching and improvement. That’s because those individuals and institutions are the ones most invested in the welfare and success of the students, teachers and communities.
It’s a novel concept, one that everyone either running for or holding office says they believe in. The reality is that few practice what they preach. This pandemic is dynamic and ever-shifting, ratcheting pressure up to a radioactive level at the start of the current school year.
It makes sense. And it’s why we believe mask mandates by the Lufkin and Diboll school districts and Pineywoods Community Academy are the correct move for our community.
It also leaves us wondering why Hudson, Huntington, Zavalla, Central and Wells are not requiring masks?
But even as COVID-19’s delta variant leaves schools scrambling, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have vowed to punish local government and school district officials who flout Abbott’s executive order GA-38 banning masks. But they also have conceded in court documents they don’t have the power to enforce the ban.
Abbott’s legal argument — tucked into court documents in at least five lawsuits challenging his order — has prompted some lawyers representing local governments and public schools to call out the governor and Paxton for saying one thing in public and another in the courtroom, according to a story by The Texas Tribune.
Data from the Department of State Health Services shows that more Texas students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 than at any time during the last school year. Districts were allowed to require masks and enforce social distancing during that time period. There have been 51,904 reported cases among students and 13,026 among staff since the state agency started tracking data on Aug. 2 for this school year.
Schools have shut down in some rural districts just a few weeks into the new school year because of fears that cases among staff and students could overwhelm already strained hospital systems. Zavalla, Groveton, Wells, Alto, Etoile, Livingston, Trinity, Cushing, Hemphill, Newton, Kennard, West Sabine, Martinsville, Burkeville and Garrison have all already closed because of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The closure of these small school districts is proof the pandemic is still dangerous and needs to be taken seriously. “People must get vaccinated, and educators and students need to wear masks to school,’’ according to the Texas State Teachers Association.
Most school districts are not offering virtual learning at this time because the state didn’t fund that option. The districts that are offering remote learning are using federal funds in lieu of the lack of state funds. However, grades show the vast majority of students do better under traditional in-person instruction.
Senate Bill 15, which is awaiting Abbott’s signature, gives school districts the ability to decide locally whether or not they want to establish new or continue full-time virtual learning programs, and ensures they will receive equivalent funding from the state.
State Rep. Trent Ashby ended a recent column with these words, ‘‘The principle of local control was the guiding factor when crafting this bill, and I’m proud the Legislature delivered on our promise to allow local communities to choose what is best for their students.’’
But that is not what is happening. Paxton on Friday filed lawsuits against several school districts across the state exercising their local control. Doctors have repeatedly said masking and vaccination are the only way to get out of the COVID-19 hole. A virus doesn’t care about a person’s age, race, gender or politics. We don’t care for the governor’s hypocrisy or his attempts to micromanage the health and safety of our children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.