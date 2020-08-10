The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Monday evening.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,120 and the total active cases to 1,000, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,828 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 49 probable cases Monday afternoon.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 1,796 positive cases, 45 deaths, 860 recoveries in Angelina County as of 5 p.m. Monday.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 266 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility.
They also reported 14 active offender cases, 14 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and two recovered employee case at the Diboll Prison Unit.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The health district also reported 750 positive cases, 33 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 162 positive, one probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 18 adult ventilators in use and 25 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 5 p.m. Monday.
They also reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation as well as 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU.
The DSHS also reported 486,362 positive cases, 8,459 deaths, an estimated 344,845 recoveries and an estimated 133,058 active cases across the state of Texas as of 5 p.m. Monday. Their dashboard states 4,879 new cases and 116 new deaths were reported on Monday.
