The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two probable cases Wednesday morning.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,344 and the total active cases to 742, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way. People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported that there were 2,337 positive tests and 642 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,326 positive cases, 93 fatalities, 2,147 recoveries and 86 active cases on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's reported cases remain one active offender case, 253 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of Wednesday morning.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department's reported cases in the Diboll Prison Unit also remain no active offender cases and 38 recovered offender cases and no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said on Wednesday that COVID-19 patients take up 13.70% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 26 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
As of Wednesday, 15,986 cumulative positive student cases and 10,141 positive staff cases were reported with an estimated 2,136,847 students on campus as of Sept. 28 and an 800,078 staff count from 2019-20. A new report will be released Thursday.
That report shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows six new student cases (two from early education to third grade, one from grades 4-6 and three from grades 7-12) and 44 total student cases (14 from early education to third grade, six from grades 4-6 and 24 cases from grades 7-12). That same data shows three new staff cases with 14 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows one new student case in grades 7-12. There have been seven total cases at the district (two from early education to third grade and five from grades 7-12). There has only been one staff case.
■ Hudson ISD data shows one new student case in grades 4-6 and 10 new student cases in grades 7-12. There have been 27 total cases in the district (four from early education to third grade, four from grades 4-6 and 19 from grades 7-12). One new staff case was reported, and there have been four total staff cases.
■ Huntington ISD data shows one new case in grades 7-12. There were four total cases in the district (one in grades 4-6 and three in grades 7-12). There have been two staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. There were two total student cases (one in grades 4-6 and one in grades 7-12) and two total staff cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student cases and one new staff case. There were four total student cases (two in early education to third grade and two in grades 7-12). There have been five total staff cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy has no new student or staff cases. They have reported no student cases and three staff cases.
Statewide, the DSHS on Tuesday reported 926,400 positive cases, 18,320 deaths, an estimated 797,586 recoveries and an estimated 112,776 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 9,048 new daily cases and 126 new deaths. A total of 8,404,187 molecular tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
The Lufkin ISD COVID-19 Planning Committee and campus principals have reevaluated the district's COVID-19 protocols with updates concerning quarantining and tests required to return to school.
The new guideline reads:
"If a person is exposed to infectious secretions or has been within 6 feet for 15 minutes cumulative within 24 hours of someone who is COVID positive and they are not wearing a mask, they are considered an exposure," according to a press release from Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations.
When masks are worn properly, they may be considered a "mitigating factor" that will not require the exposed person to quarantine.
"From our observation and discussion with others, we are not seeing much evidence that students who are in close contact (within 6 feet) and wearing masks properly in schools are contracting the virus while being quarantined,” said Daniel Spikes, assistant superintendent of administrative services.
"We felt the need to adjust these protocols so that students who are exposed, but wearing masks properly, may be able to continue their studies in the classroom."
Adams said these updates are in line with what other school districts in the area and throughout the state are doing, and they are supported by the health department.
The other updates include that students and staff are required to have a negative PCR test or two negative antigen tests that are administered greater than 24 hours apart before they will be allowed to return to school.
"If exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, we encourage our students and staff to take the PCR test in order to return to the school/work. This test is the standard for reliability. If the PCR test is not given, we are requiring two antigen tests administered more than 24 hours apart. These protocols are put into place to ensure that our staff and students are safe and not exposed to the virus," Spikes said.
"We also want to remind parents that if a student is exposed to the virus, they will be quarantined for 14 days. This time period is recommended by the CDC because the optimal incubation period is two weeks. We have heard of cases where on days 10 to 14 the individual tested positive after being exposed. Please encourage your student to wear their masks properly, use good hand washing hygiene, and where possible, social distance."
The district will continue to re-evaluate protocols and make adjustments as necessary to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff, Spikes said.
The true number of cases of COVID-19 statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
