When examining racial inequality, COVID-19 and substance abuse treatment, you may think that these are all separate issues. Unfortunately, a recent study by the Office of Behavioral Health Equity illustrates how these three things are all related and how they negatively affect the black community.
Racial inequality has been getting a lot of attention recently, but it is nothing new and has been affecting our society for more than a century. Though the civil rights of African Americans have made improvements, the systemic racism we still see today plays out everywhere, and its consequences create a situation that puts people at risk. This is evident when you examine health and access to health care.
Regarding COVID-19, there are a multitude of factors that put the black community at higher risk. When it comes to exposure to the virus, we find that people of color are more likely to be in low-income and public housing that make it hard to social distance and self-isolate. On top of this, their employment is not usually conducive to working from home. This creates a situation where the use of public transportation is necessary, thus creating a higher risk of exposure. There are many social factors at play that create these situations for the black community.
It is also worth noting that this demographic has a higher rate of underlying health issues, which makes the virus more serious once contracted. And, with African Americans being less likely to be insured, their limited access to medical care compounds this issue. So, what we are left with is a group of Americans at the highest risk and receiving the least help. This is a common narrative that the black community faces.
Furthermore, it has been discovered that people of color are more likely to work in the service industry and have been negatively affected financially during the COVID-19 outbreak. Restaurants, retail stores and other hospitality industries have been struck hard, and many businesses are closed or have shut down completely. This has left many in financial hardship or unemployed with no idea of when they will be able to work again.
Taking everything into account, you could argue the black community is facing the biggest threat to their health and finances during this time. This causes stress and can have adverse effects on an individual’s mental health. Especially for those suffering or recovering from substance abuse disorder.
Unfortunately, systemic racism affects the number of people receiving help. A report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration illustrates how negative images of African Americans with addiction issues contribute to mistreatment and harsh punishment instead of treatment and recovery services. This may explain why 88.7% of the black community are not receiving any type of medical treatment for their substance abuse disorder. The majority of people who need help aren’t receiving it, and this phenomenon perpetuates systemic racism and keeps the socioeconomic factors negatively affecting the black community in place.
The public health threat presented by COVID-19 has exposed many issues the black community faces regularly. All these issues are intertwined and contribute to one another. Access to gainful employment, proper medical care and mental health services all play a part, but fixing one will not fix them all. To truly handle the situation, every aspect of the problem needs to be addressed, or the one left undone will eventually lead to the undoing of the other.
We have reached a point in our country where there is finally enough attention on racial inequality that a real change can be made. But, for this change to be sustained, all factors contributing to systemic racism must be confronted. Any stone left unturned will eventually be a roadblock to racial equality in the future.
