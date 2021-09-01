Alto ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that it would close its campuses until Sept.7 due to low attendance numbers throughout the district.
All extracurricular activities for the district will be canceled during this time, as well.
The district will take this time to extensively deep clean all of its facilities, according to a statement by superintendent Kelly West.
“Although we made this decision with very heavy hearts, we feel this is the best course of action for our students, staff and community at this time,” she said in the statement. “There will be no virtual or remote learning during this time in hopes that all students and staff use the time to rest and get well.”
The district may provide updates over the weekend, West said in the statement. Parents should continue to check Alto’s website and Facebook, she said.
The district also highly recommends the use of face coverings in the community in order to get schools back up and running, according to West.
“We deeply appreciate the support of our parents, staff and community members during these very trying times,” she said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all students, staff and community members currently experiencing COVID-19.”
