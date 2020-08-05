The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,104 and the total active cases to 924, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,755 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 27 probable cases Tuesday afternoon.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 1,745 positive cases and 37 deaths in Angelina County as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to the DSHS to inquire about how the DSHS is reporting deaths as the 37 deaths reported are greater than the 14 deaths reported by the health district last week.
Lyndsey Rosales, a DSHS communications specialist, responded and said that they count deaths according to what is listed on the death certificate where the person resided, which may include deaths reported by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
"Deaths are counted by DSHS by where the person resided, according to what’s listed on their death certificate," Rosales said. "We understand for TDCJ inmates, the address is usually the unit they most recently lived in.
"The number of fatalities reported by local health departments generally comes from their public health investigations, so those numbers can differ since they’re coming from different sources. There may also be differences caused by the timing of when numbers are updated."
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 267 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and 42 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility.
They also reported 13 active offender cases, 10 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and one recovered employee case at the Diboll Prison Unit.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The health district also reported 693 positive cases, 14 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 157 positive, one probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported six COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 22 adult ventilators in use and 26 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They also reported 41 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation as well as 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU.
The DSHS also reported 451,181 positive cases, 7,261 deaths, an estimated 306,262 recoveries and an estimated 137,658 active cases across the state of Texas as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Their dashboard states 9,167 new cases and 245 new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
