The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 22 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive tests — including those at the Rufus H. Duncan Unit Geriatric Facility prison unit in Diboll — is 857.
There are 424 active cases including those at the Duncan Unit.
The health district is reporting 541 positive tests with 225 estimated recoveries and nine deaths. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 15 confirmed cases in general isolation. They also suspect six people to be in general isolation.
The Duncan Unit is reporting 269 offender cases and 47 employee cases, according to information from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of the offender cases, 77 are active and 192 are recovered. Of the employee cases, 31 are active while 16 have recovered.
The Duncan Unit is reporting eight coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday. There are 205 offenders on medical restriction and 77 in medical isolation.
Nacogdoches reported an additional 13 new cases, bringing the total cases to 408, with 291 estimated recoveries and 24 deaths, leaving 93 active cases.
The health district also reported 170 positive tests in Polk County with 42 estimated recoveries and 114 positive tests with 34 recoveries and seven deaths in San Augustine County.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state was reporting 175,977 cases, 2,525 fatalities and an estimated 90,720 recoveries, leaving 82,732 estimated active cases.
