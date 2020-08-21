DIBOLL — Diboll ISD students took to campus again Thursday morning armed with masks and smiles while teachers and staff welcomed them back.
As cars filtered around the back entrance of the H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate campuses, students filed out into a socially distanced line. Teachers and staff told them where to stand, took their temperature and distributed masks to students who did not have one.
“We’re just glad to have our kids back. It’s where they belong,” Principal Nikki Miller said as she directed traffic.
Miller said she was glad parents trusted the district to do everything they can to keep students and staff healthy and well this year.
Lucy Garcia dropped off 5-year-old Annabelle.
“I’m nervous about all my new classes except for Allison — her my best friend,” Annabelle said.
Lucy said Annabelle was handling wearing a mask very well, and she always puts it on when she sees her family putting one on.
Andrea Calderon dropped of 10-year-old Moises, 7-year-old Emmanuel and 5-year-old Ricardo. They said they felt good about the first day of school.
“I want to see my friends,” Moises said.
“I feel happy about my teacher,” Ricardo said.
Emmanuel said he was nervous about getting sick, but he was ready to go back. Andrea said they have been ready to go back for a good while.
“I feel good,” Andrea said. “I feel like they got it down. Hopefully it stays that way.”
Eight-year-old Julian Cortez helped lead his sister 5-year-old Estrella to their spot on a star near the door as they waited to enter the building.
“I’m looking forward to mostly playing, and math,” Julian said.
“I can’t wait to play with my toys,” Estrella said.
Eight-year-old Aleyah Garcia said she felt good but nervous about the first day, but she was excited to be back and to see her friends and study in writing class.
Seven-year-old G.G. Bacon said she was looking forward to meeting her teacher.
“My favorite subject is probably reading,” G.G. said. “My most favorite books are probably the ‘Magic Tree House’ books.”
Music teacher Lexi Hodges said she was so excited to enter her first year teaching and for the kids to be on campus.
“It’s a little scary with all this stuff going on, but we’re taking the necessary precautions. I feel very safe here, and I’m going to do everything I can to make the kids safe,” Hodges said. “But most of all, I’m excited. This is my first year, and I’m excited to put so much into my classroom and see all my babies.”
