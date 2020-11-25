The city of Lufkin has canceled its Reverse Christmas Parade due to a lack of participation.
Taylor Commiato, Lufkin Convention and Visitor's Bureau executive director, said only 20 groups of the open 100 entries had signed up, while they had hoped for at least 50, according to a press release.
“Although it was going to look a little different this year due to COVID-19, we were looking forward to still being able to bring some form of our annual Christmas parade to the community,” Commiato said. “When we evaluated our signups this week, we made the difficult decision to cancel. We even reached out to all of last year’s participants to see if they would be interested, but most were opting out due to COVID.”
The event was originally designed to be COVID friendly as participants would drive through to view the parade floats rather than gathering in large groups on the side of the road as the floats went by.
The city of Nacogdoches also canceled its parade five days ago after a lack of entries. The event was coordinated as a fundraiser for the past five years by United Way.
“We are extremely sorry not to be able to bring this annual holiday tradition to Nacogdoches,” Caroline Garner of the Nacogdoches Area United Way told The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel. “But we appreciate everyone wanting to stay safe and will look forward to a better than ever Christmas parade in 2021.”
While the Lufkin parade is canceled, the city does have other Christmas events slated. The Christmas in the Pines event is still scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Dec. 5.
The feature event will be the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit at 6 p.m.
There will be live performances on the stage from local groups like the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council who is sponsoring a Zumba experience, Lufkin Parks and Recreation who will be showcasing some of their programs and Susan's Studio of Dance.
Texas Size Selfie will be offering complimentary photos with Santa Claus inside The Pines Theater from 3-5:30 p.m., and the second annual Fire Truck Pull Competition will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Each team will have up to 12 people to help pull a 33-ton fire truck past the finish line 50 feet from the starting line. Each team will go two rounds, and the team with the fastest average time wins.
After Rudolph is lit, the celebration will continue with shopping and entertainment provided by Pineywoods Jamboree until 8 p.m.
Those interested in being a vendor or signing up to compete in the Fire Truck Pull, go to visitlufkin.com or call 633-0349.
