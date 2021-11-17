A court hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning regarding the state of Texas suing the Lufkin and Diboll school districts for enforcing mask mandates was canceled.

The hearing was scheduled to take place in District Judge Bob Inselmann’s courtroom and was a continuation of the first hearing, which took place Oct. 18.

A new date has not been scheduled.

Kayley Fraze’s email address is

kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.