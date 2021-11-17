Hearing regarding mask mandates for Lufkin, Diboll schools canceled By KAYLEY FRAZE The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A court hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning regarding the state of Texas suing the Lufkin and Diboll school districts for enforcing mask mandates was canceled.The hearing was scheduled to take place in District Judge Bob Inselmann’s courtroom and was a continuation of the first hearing, which took place Oct. 18.A new date has not been scheduled. Kayley Fraze’s email address iskayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lufkin Isd Diboll Isd Hearing Diboll School Law Legislation Morning Mandate District Lufkin Texas Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COVID-19 - Latest from AP EXPLAINER: Europe lacks natural gas. Is it Russia's fault? NC Gov. Cooper says he'll sign 2-year budget bill into law Khawaja recalled to Australia's squad for 1st Ashes test Khawaja recalled to Australia's squad for 1st Ashes test Khawaja recalled to Australia's squad for 1st Ashes test Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota South Korea pushes booster shots as COVID-19 spread worsens Coalition launched to provide school lunches to global needy Fugitive COVID loan scammers sentenced to federal prison Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdlewood Subdivision moves to Precinct 2City to attempt to recover incentives given to SterlingLufkin to consider supporting Woodland Heights Enterprise Zone bidResidents of Pinewood Park Apartments discuss violence, possible solutions with Lufkin United Against ViolenceLufkin teen shot in arm at Winston ParkLufkin, Diboll mask mandate hearings set for 10 a.m. todayNaranjo Museum thanks supporters at Dancing with DinosLate-Wednesday fire destroys vacant home on Conn AvenuePOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Man determined to hang out at 7 Star Grocery Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
