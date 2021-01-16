A record number of people were in Angelina County intensive care units with COVID-19, data released Saturday by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows.
There were 35 cases in the ICU Saturday. Before Saturday, the highest number of coronavirus ICU admits was on July 14 with 34 confirmed cases. However, there were three suspected cases in the ICU on July 14 and there were no suspected cases on Saturday.
The General Isolation Unit held nearly 30 fewer cases than it has for weeks. SETRAC reported 35 cases in Gen/Iso Saturday, down from 64 on Friday.
There are still more cases in the hospital in total than there were in July at the peak of the first wave, SETRAC data shows. COVID-19 patients made up 31.25% of the county’s total hospital census Saturday. There were 224 total patients and 70 total COVID patients.
Across the Trauma Service Area-H there were 135 total COVID patients hospitalized with a total patient census of 393, setting the census rate at 34.35%, according to SETRAC data. There were 83 cases in Gen/Iso and 52 in the ICU.
The Texas Department of State Health Services records showed 125 available beds across the TSA-H, with 7 available in the ICU.
Additionally, the state reported four new Angelina County deaths in their Friday update and one new one in the Saturday update, bringing the total to 190 people.
That means 46 Angelina County residents have died in the last 15 days — averaging around three deaths per day since the start of the year.
The state also estimates 1,061 active cases and 5,301 recoveries.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District has not updated the number of cases since Jan. 13. Their last report showed 4,012 confirmed cases and 2,540 probable cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,837,552 total COVID-19 cases, 260,008 probable cases, 31,831 fatalities and 1,666,745 recoveries. The state estimates 378,877 active cases currently.
The state reported 20,530 new cases, 3,473 new probable cases and 381 new fatalities Saturday.
