Summer training for female athletes at Nacogdoches ISD is paused until July 13 after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district reported.
“The student last participated on June 18,” NISD officials said in a release Monday, adding that distancing and sanitation requirements observed during the training program mean the possibility of exposure is low.
Still, all female workouts are being suspended “to allow for self quarantine.”
“During this time, we will deep clean the limited areas the athletes had access to, including the field house restrooms and weight room,” the release states.
Summer workouts, which are voluntary, are continuing for male athletes.
On Monday, the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported 11 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the county’s total cases to 369.
Active cases on Monday were estimated at 58, roughly equal to those estimated during the first week of June.
Meanwhile, a rise in cases statewide prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to close bars and river outfitters last week and to reduce dine-in restaurants to back down to 50% capacity from 75%.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is urging all residents to stay home when possible, wear face coverings in public and maintain six feet of distance from others.
Although mask wearing is encouraged, there is no mask requirement in either the city or county of Nacogdoches. County Judge Greg Sowell said there is no current plan for the county to enact a requirement, since most of the businesses that would be impacted lie within the city’s jurisdiction. Mayor Shelley Brophy said city leaders are closely watching local case numbers and while such a decision can’t be made lightly, nothing has been ruled out.
Several local businesses and public venues that had reopened have since closed after cases of the virus began surfacing among employees. The C.L. Simon Recreation Center, which opened for limited hours on June 1, closed June 24 after learning a staff member tested positive for the virus.
For those experiencing symptoms or who feel they have been exposed, the local call center remains open from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787; appointments for tests are required for all testing sites within the county.
