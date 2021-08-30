HUDSON —Positive and probable COVID-19 cases are increasing at Hudson ISD and impacting district operations, according to Superintendent Donny Webb.
Trustees responded on Monday by approving additional time off for employees and discussing the growing case load.
“As of this morning we had 17 notifications to the district of COVID-19 cases,” Webb told trustees. “Either positive or there are a couple here that are going to be presumptive positive cases; these are students that were sick but they are also in a home where there’s a positive case, so it’s very likely that those individuals are COVID-positive.”
The group wasn’t sure what to expect at the last board meeting, but as the school got into its second week of the term cases began to jump up pretty high, Webb said. New cases were still coming in as Webb left for the board meeting, he said.
“Our attendance rate continues to kind of dwindle,” he said. “You know, we’re trying to keep that in mind if we can. The bottom line is, is that we can have an attendance rate of 80%-85% and still maintain school, we can do that. The problem is, we want the staff here. You know that’s the issue.”
This means the district has an attendance rate of about 85%, Webb said. The numbers at that point were not official, though, and subject to change. The district has a caseload of 116 individuals, which includes students, teachers, staff and more, he said.
But he said about 400 people in total are absent from the school, which includes presumptive positive cases.
Webb said individuals from a group of cases before the school year began have started returning to the district. He said there are justa few from that group who haven’t returned yet.
As it stands, the school is struggling with staff and had a hard time finding bus drivers for Monday morning, he said. The district has a plan in place to cover bus drivers through the end of the week, which has required it to bring people from all over the district.
“There are some locations that have been hit harder than others and everybody’s just doing their part to fill in,” he said. “So we’re very appreciative of the campuses, of our teachers, our aides, our administrators, because everybody is pulling weight and everybody is working as a team helping everybody out.”
He hopes last week was the peak in this latest wave, and said this upcoming week will be important to watch.
Trustees on Monday approved an additional 10 days paid time off for employees infected with COVID-19; this plan is retroactive and applies to teachers who have been out since their contract started.
The 2021-22 school year is different from the 2020-21 school year for a couple of reasons, he said. COVID-19 has impacted the start of school this year, unlike the 2020 school year and there was federal relief for employees who became ill.
Many staff members do not have a bank of sick days saved up to help them through the coronavirus this year, Webb said. He also prioritized the time off applying to employees who were out last week.
“This does cause a lot of anxiety when people do not have sick leave and they’re wondering, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’” he said. “So we’d like to at least comfort them and let them know that, ‘Hey, we’ve got something for you.’”
He also worries about employees who would show up to work who are positive but don’t feel so bad so they don’t take the time off. He wants staff to take off campus if they’re positive, he said.
