This year’s Back to School Bonanza will be held as a drive-in event because of the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is an outreach program for families with school-age children hosted by the Junior League of Lufkin in partnership with local churches, organizations and businesses. Each year, hundreds of students are given free backpacks filled with school supplies, school uniforms and shoes, in addition to a number of other services.
This year provided a unique situation for the Junior League volunteers to navigate. There are a number of factors that haven’t been solidified yet — like how to handle haircuts — but Publicity and Logistics co-chair Jaime Landrum said they are in the works.
“It’s an awesome event because we’re providing items that kids need to go back to school and to feel confident,” Landrum said. “Providing them with a uniform and a new pair of shoes and the school supplies they need, the first day of school, they’re prepared.”
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will deliver the supplies. There will be two lines, one with those who have pre-registered and one with those who have not.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate a greater need for Back to School Bonanza,” Landrum said. “Parents are urged to pre-register their children so we can better prepare for the event and help to make a smoother pick-up process.”
For families who pre-register, supplies will be pulled ahead of time leading to shorter wait times, Landrum said. Pre-registration is open now through July 31. To pre-register, visit juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
Businesses and churches are still helping out this year, but they are working to get everyone on the same page.
“For nine years now, it’s been the same in a building,” Landrum said. “It’s going to be very different, but for the past four months, everything’s been pretty different, so I think that everyone is going to expect that you have to make some changes and some adjustments.”
For more information, visit The Junior League of Lufkin Facebook page or email B2SB@juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
