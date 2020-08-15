The final list detailing the businesses receiving “We Love Lufkin” grants from the city of Lufkin was published Friday.
A total of 86 businesses were given a segment of $500,000 that the city secured from the Federal Government in response to COVID-19. Interim city manager Bruce Green wanted to see this money go toward resident-owned small businesses whose finances were shocked by the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
A list was posted on July 25 with the first 62 businesses who received grants. At that point in time, 32% of the money distributed went to minority-owned businesses.
By Friday, 41% of grants were given to minority-owned businesses.
Broken into three categories based on the number of employees, each organization applied, and as long as the applications were done correctly, it was approved on a first-come first-serve basis, Green said.
Grant funds were available to businesses and nonprofits who fit in the following criteria:
- They employ 50 people or less.
- They are located within the city of Lufkin with a Lufkin mailing address.
- They are registered to do business in Texas.
- They have been operational since Sept. 1, 2019.
- They are able to demonstrate a 20% reduction in business as a result of the pandemic.
- They are self-employed individuals, independent contractors, sole proprietors and/or are nonprofits serving the business community.
If they applied as minority-owned, they verified that: 51% of the business is owned by a minority or group of minorities that are US-citizens, that the business is registered in the state of Texas, and it is owned, managed and operated on a daily basis by the minority of group or minority owners.
There were four levels that the businesses could fit into. Level one businesses employ fewer than five people and are eligible for a $5,000 grant. Level two businesses employ six to 20 people and are eligible for a $7,500 grant. Level three businesses employ 21-40 people and are eligible for a $10,000 grant. Level four businesses employ 41-50 people and are eligible for a $15,000 grant.
Those who were given $5,000 originally were: Platinum Bev- Tech, Holiday Travel Agency, The Grand on First, Gold N Visons, Texas Size Selfie, Selene Brannin, The George H. Henderson Expo Center, Generations Hair Studio LLC, Pineywoods Printing, Humane Society of Angelina County, JD’s Center of Hope Inc., Deez Wingz LLC, Junior Achievement of Angelina County, Angelina County Fair Foundation, Blonde Ambition Boutique, Regal Event Venue, Jacks Records and Tapes, A&A Lufkin Enterprises Inc., Toonz Cutz, Besos Boutique, Office Furniture Warehouse, Billy Lee’s Locksmith Service Inc., Clear View, Junk’n Treasures, LA Abeja Inc., The East Texas Peddler, S Mitchell Insurance, Haute as Ice LLC, East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, Angelina/Beautiful Clean, The Mosaic Center Inc., Lufkin Music World, East Texas Polygraph Services, Sno Bros, A Stitch in Time, Black Spot Tattoo Company LLC, Bravo Sport Cut Salon, Eastex Bilingual Services Inc, USA Transmissions, Angelina Tax Express, Rubie & Jane, Luna Counseling Services, and Becker Art Studio.
The newest businesses granted $5,000 were: Mr. G’s Fashion, Sr. Master Olford’s ATA Black Belt Academy, Ideas Beauty Salon, Beautiful Image, Kennedy Tax Service, Camo and Rhino Designs, Aspen Demolition Construction Industrials LLC, Regal Nail Spa, Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin Texas, Clark’s Agri Services Inc., Pink Leopard Boutique, Gldn Gol LLC, The Kamoflauge Giraffe, Texas Most Faded Barbershop, Angel A Mine, Janell’s Styling Salon, Chaley’s Hair Salon, Tracy Nail II, Jimmy Hadnot & Associates, and Queen Nails.
Those who were originally given $7,500 were: Beard Fine Jewelers, The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Connections Counseling & Psychiatry, Manhattan Fine Dining, Shipley Donuts, R.J.C.P. DBA Jim Ann’s, Professional Alarms Inc, MSGPR, Sound Techs, Air Cooled Engine Co., Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, Gibraltar Construction Inc, Standpipe Coffee House, Luckett’s Hole in One Cafe, and Tomé Catering.
The newest businesses granted $7,500 were: Angelina Tire and Auto, Lufkin Hotel LLC, and Herraduras Mexican Fire & Grill.
Those who were given $10,000 were: Angelina Pediatrics, Children’s Clinic of Lufkin, Safari Kidz Academy, D&L Rudd Enterprises Inc, and Tulane Kid’s Academy.
There were no businesses listed who were given $15,000.
