Hurricane Delta and COVID-19 teamed up to impact a couple area football games that were scheduled for this weekend.
The Diboll Lumberjacks varsity football squad was originally set to travel to face Elkhart Friday night, but the Elks were forced to cancel the game due to coronavirus concerns. Diboll will win that contest by forfeit, but is still seeking an opponent for Friday.
A number of other East Texas high school football games have been rescheduled for Thursday and Saturday nights due to the threat of Hurricane Delta on Friday, including Corrigan-Camden’s road game against Kountze, which has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
We'll continue to provide updates if any other area teams' schedules shuffle due to virus or storm concerns.
