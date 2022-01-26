As the omicron variant spreads nationwide — with COVID-19 numbers in Angelina County “higher than they’ve ever been since the beginning,” said Sharon Shaw, health district administrator, in a story we published last week — help in the form of free at-home tests and N95 masks is on the way.
That’s sure to be welcome news here, as the county hasn’t reached its peak yet, even as cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago begin to see their case numbers plateau, Shaw said.
Last week, the district estimated the county’s positivity rate for the virus at 35-40%. But she also said the district will struggle to account for every coronavirus case after the free rapid tests were promised by the Biden administration, meaning many cases will go unreported.
In fact, the omicron wave is making such a mess of the usual statistics that news organizations are rethinking the way they report such figures. The Associated Press recently told its editors and reporters to avoid emphasizing case counts in stories — focusing on an area setting a one-day record for number of cases, for example — as such claims have become unreliable.
So while the bad news is we may not know as much as we once did about positive infection rates, the good news is more of us will be able to know if we have the virus even as availability and resources are making it harder for some patients to obtain tests locally.
Shaw said the Biden program will help. Residents can go to covidtest.gov and get four test kits sent to their doorstep by filling out an online form with their name, address and email address.
On Friday, the Biden administration also opened a phone line for ordering the free at-home tests. Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional help placing orders can call 1-800-232-0233 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week for assistance in more than 150 languages.
The White House also is launching a free N95 mask plan after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its face-mask guidance on Friday to emphasize the better protection offered by the N95 and KN95 respirators. Four hundred million N95 masks will be available for free at pharmacies and community health centers nationwide, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Three free N95 masks per adult will be available at some locations starting this week, and the program should be fully up and running by early February.
We encourage everyone to take advantage of both the free tests and masks as we do everything we can to stem the tide of this tenacious pandemic.
