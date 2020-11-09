The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 60 probable cases Monday night.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,463 and the total active cases to 827, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way. People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered through state agencies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center at 601 Dennis St. in Diboll.
The health district reported that there were 2,369 positive tests and 725 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,343 positive cases, 93 fatalities, 2,171 recoveries and 79 active cases on Monday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 257 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Monday night.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit. A study by the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs found that more Texas jail and prison inmates and staff have been infected and killed by COVID-19 than those of any other state’s criminal justice system.
The study also found that almost 6% of the inmate population at the Duncan Unit has died of COVID-19. More than 80% of the COVID-19 fatalities were over the age of 55, the study found.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said on Monday that COVID-19 patients take up 13.22% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 12 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
As of Monday, 19,698 cumulative positive student cases and 12,298 positive staff cases were reported with an estimated 2,136,847 students on campus as of Sept. 28 and an 800,078 staff count from 2019-20. New reports are released every Thursday.
That report ending on Nov. 1 shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows three new student cases (two from early education to third grade and one from grades 4-6) and 47 total student cases (16 from early education to third grade, seven from grades 4-6 and 24 cases from grades 7-12). That same data shows four new staff cases with 18 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows one new student case in grades 4-6. There have been eight total cases at the district (two from early education to third grade, one from grades 4-6 and five from grades 7-12). There is one new staff case and two total staff cases.
■ Hudson ISD data shows no new student cases and two new staff cases. There have been 27 total cases in the district (four from early education to third grade, four from grades 4-6 and 19 from grades 7-12). There have been seven total staff cases.
■ Huntington ISD data shows one new case in grades 7-12. There have been five total cases in the district (one in grades 4-6 and four in grades 7-12). There have been two staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows one new case in grades 7-12. There have been three total student cases (one in grades 4-6 and two in grades 7-12) and three total staff cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been four total student cases (two in early education to third grade and two in grades 7-12). There have been five total staff cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy has no new student or staff cases. They have reported no student cases and three staff cases.
Statewide, the DSHS on Monday reported 963,019 positive cases, 18,769 deaths, an estimated 820,156 recoveries and an estimated 126,412 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,816 new daily cases and 26 new deaths. A total of 8,849,942 molecular tests had been conducted as of Sunday.
The true number of cases of COVID-19 statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
