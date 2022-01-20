The Angelina County & Cities Health District board of health met Wednesday to discuss the uptick in COVID-19 cases as omicron spreads through the nation.
“Our COVID numbers are higher than they’ve ever been since the beginning,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
The county hasn’t reached its peak yet, even as cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago begin to see their case numbers plateau, Shaw said.
“The amount of work is overwhelming sometimes still, after two years, for how we receive those positive reports,” she said. “We have a team that works on those every day, that comes in on the weekend. This is coming in by good old paper, by fax machine. It’s an interesting nightmare.”
She said with the information the health district has, they estimate the positivity rate in Angelina County is 35-40% after seeing astronomical numbers of infections. On Jan. 17 the health district reported 16,937 total confirmed cases — 1,176 more than was reported on Jan. 10.
She said the health district will struggle to account for every coronavirus case after free rapid tests were promised by the Biden administration, meaning many cases will go unreported. Also, the health district and its partners are on week 3 being unable to obtain rapid antigen tests.
“It’s hard to find a test,” she said.
Shaw also said it is harder for the uninsured to get a test because there are no resources to cover the cost like there were at the beginning of the pandemic.
She said the Biden program will help. Residents can go to covidtest.gov and get four test kits sent to their doorstep by filling out an online form with their name, address and email address.
“You also have to take into consideration, on the home testings, the sensitivity and the specificity — basically the reliability of the tests,” Dr. Michael Huber said. “There are a fairly significant amount of false negatives where you have the infection and the test shows negative.”
He said he has heard of test swabs coming back positive after orange juice was poured onto them.
Hospitalizations also have increased, the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported on Jan. 19. The agency’s data showed 40 people infected with COVID-19 in general isolation in one of Angelina County’s hospitals and nine people in an intensive care unit. There also was one person who the hospital suspected to have the coronavirus.
The total number of hospitalizations increased from 48 on Jan. 18 to 50 on Jan. 19. There were 57 hospitalizations on Jan. 17.
The group also discussed vaccinations in the county; current guidance states individuals seeking booster shots can either get the same vaccine they received initially or they can choose another. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be more difficult to find in the county, said Dr. Brittany Hanes, a pharmacist and board certified pharmacotherapy specialist with Lufkin Pharmacy & Co.
“We used the rest of our Johnson stock and we’re not ordering anymore,” she said.
Moderna is working on a vaccine for the omicron variant, though by the time it is released much of the country will likely have already had the variant, Huber said.
More than 92,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Angelina County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday.
Shaw also discussed the status of the two buildings it was considering accepting as gifts: the current health district building owned by St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and the former Planned Parenthood building sitting behind the health district owned by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The latter was finalized and the board actually met in one of the building’s classrooms; Shaw hopes to use the space to help with the traffic at the health district, she said. Decisions on the former are still in the works, but Shaw said she is actively working with St. Luke’s.
In other business, the health district approved a financial and investment report. It approved the renewal of a $100,000 credit line through Southside Bank and reviewed the patient co-pay, fee schedule and fee collection policies.
It also received an unmodified opinion on its annual audit report conducted by Alexander, Lankford & Hiers. The unmodified opinion is the highest opinion an entity can receive in an audit.
