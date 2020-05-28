Angelina County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 203, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Ninety patients have recovered, one is hospitalized and four have died in Angelina County.
A total of 2,616 people have been tested, which includes National Guard testing although those results are still pending, according to the county’s website, angelinacounty.net. Approximately 2,698 citizens have placed calls to the coronavirus call center.
Polk County has 55 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 37 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two deaths out of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 141 tests for the other counties within the ACCHD testing partnership.
Nacogdoches County has seven new cases, according to Texas Department of State Health Services stats. Those cases include a 19- to 29-year-old man, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, all from the city; and state testing results for a 19- to 29-year-old city resident of unknown gender from a previously reported household; a 19- to 29-year-old female resident of the county; a man in his 30s from the city; a woman in her 40s from the county; a woman in her 50s from the county; a female city resident in her 50s from a previously reported household; and a woman in her 60s from the county.
“In the past ten days, the state tested over 1,000 individuals in Nacogdoches County, focusing on known hotspots — nursing homes, a meat-processing plant and the county jail,” a Facebook post from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reads. “It should be emphasized that 30% percent of confirmed local cases can be attributed to community spread and this percentage remains steady with previous analyses and the updated analysis. The public should remain diligent in social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.”
Four new cases last night brought Nacogdoches County’s total to 258, while the three results Thursday from "other testing" raised its count to 261 on Thursday. The city’s coronavirus status card lists 261 as the confirmed total for the county, with the seven state-issued confirmed cases not yet included in that total. Nacogdoches County is reporting 62 active cases, 191 estimated recoveries and 15 deaths out of approximately 1,500 tests given.
“Case counts from DSHS are fluid, and it is difficult to reconcile local numbers and state numbers on any given day; however, tracking cases in a daily average best captures a true picture of data trends,” the post reads. “Nacogdoches officials have identified a potential flattening of the curve based on a moving 7-, 14- and 21-day average of daily case counts. This information will continue to be released each Tuesday to show data from the previous week.”
The state of Texas has had 59,776 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Thursday afternoon, with an estimated 19,270 active cases, an estimated 38,950 recoveries and 1,601 deaths, according to the DSHS. It had conducted 873,218 viral tests and 88,643 antibody tests as of Wednesday afternoon.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
