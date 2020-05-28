The Office of Court Administration has announced that Texas courts may resume non-essential in-person hearings by Monday, and Angelina County courts are gearing up for reopening.
The hearings must abide by the office’s “Guidance for All Court Proceedings During COVID-19 Pandemic,” and the local administrative district judge (Judge Robert Inselmann for Angelina County) is required to submit an operating plan for all courts in the county to the regional presiding judge, according to Angelina County Attorney Cary Kirby.
The courts never completely closed, but essential hearings were held each week by phone and video conferencing technology. Non-essential, in-person hearings were canceled around March 13 when the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued their “First Emergency Order Regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster,” Kirby said.
Though in-person hearings are allowed, Inselmann said they are attempting to continue to provide whatever they can through virtual or telephone means.
“We’re not fully reopening the courthouse,” he said. “It’s going to be very different for the foreseeable future. For example, we cannot have a jury trial until we get the OK from the Texas Supreme Court or the Court of Criminal Appeals. We’re a ways away.”
Additionally, the grand jury will meet today for the first time since February, and they will be provided with N-95 facemasks and will be spread out around the courtroom, Inselmann said. Typically, a term for a grand jury term is three months, but they will be asked to serve for 12 months, something that Inselmann said hasn’t happened in decades.
Kirby said there will be numerous restrictions on non-essential, in-person hearings. Only one in-person hearing will happen in the courthouse at one time, and social distancing will be required for individuals from different households.
“All persons wishing to enter the courtroom will be screened with both a written questionnaire and an infrared (no contact) thermometer,” Kirby said. “Persons not passing the screening process will not be admitted. All persons entering the courtroom will be required to wear face coverings and will have designated seating locations.”
Kirby said he is sure the courts will make every effort to move cases as expeditiously as possible, considering the limitations of the new regulations.
“I am specifically aware that the County Courts at Law intend to start holding arraignment proceedings for newly filed, misdemeanor, criminal cases twice each week, commencing with the week of June 15, 2020,” Kirby said. “However, with the protective limitations and restrictions being put in place, there will almost certainly continue to be an overall delay in the processing of pending cases, both criminal and civil.”
Inselmann said the focus was on public safety when he was writing up the court operating plans. However, that had to be balanced with moving cases, he said.
“We have the constitutional laws of the state of Texas that we have to follow, so it’s not as easy as it might seem,” he said.
For example, some people have been held for more than 90 days in the Angelina County Jail. Normally, in that case, they would get a PR bond and be released, but the Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest court in Texas on the criminal side, has suspended that rule, Inselmann said.
Those cases with individuals who have been in jail for more than 90 days will be the focus during the grand jury today, he said.
“I think it will take us months and months of hard work from the courts, the District Attorney’s Office and the defense lawyers,” Inselmann said. “It will be at least nine to twelve months to catch up.”
Inselmann asked that if anyone has to come to the courthouse, please come early and be patient.
