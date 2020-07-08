As cases of COVID-19 rise, East Texas hospitals are beginning to fill up.
Many health professionals around the world have warned that the real danger of the COVID-19 pandemic was the potential for hospitals to lose the capacity to treat all the sick, but East Texas had yet to see the impact of those warnings.
Woodland Heights CEO Drew Emery said the hospital has 149 beds, 27 currently dedicated to intensive/critical care, six of which are available.
“We are caring for 11 COVID-19 patients at this time,” Emery said. “We do have a plan in place for the addition of critical care beds in the event of a patient surge and are in regular communication with local and state emergency management personnel as well. The health and safety of our patients and our community has been and will continue to be the priority for Woodland Heights.”
Emery encouraged patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly as the hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention. He said the hospital has the capacity to hospitalize additional patients, as well.
“As a reminder, care for any individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is delivered in a restricted, separate area from other patients,” he said. “We also have adequate ventilators and PPE (personal protective equipment) at this time to meet the needs of our patients. Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted.”
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial representative Vanessa Astros did not disclose information on hospital counts. However, she did say the Lufkin branch is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care.
“Currently, we are able to accommodate COVID-positive patients who require hospital-level care at our facility or through transfer for those requiring a higher level of care,” the statement reads. “In anticipation of potential surges, we have identified locations at each of our hospitals where we can care for infected affected patients, meeting the clinical needs of those patients while avoiding exposure to the general patient population.”
Astros said the hospital has been planning for the rise in cases for some time and continues to closely monitor the “ever-changing situation.”
“Any capacity concerns at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin would involve a coordinated effort with the Angelina County & Cities Health District, our medical professionals, hospitals within our division and other nearby hospitals, if needed,” she said. “We are truly grateful for our dedicated caregivers and for the support from our community during these unusual and challenging times.”
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reports data on COVID-19 hospitalizations county-by-county in the SETX region. As of Tuesday, their reports on Angelina County include:
■ 14 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU
■ 19 available adult ventilators (17 in use)
■ three COVID-19 patients on ventilators
On June 26, the Department of State Health Services reported Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties, had the following:
■ 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 541 total staffed hospital beds
■ 222 available hospital beds
■ 18 available ICU beds
■ 108 available ventilators
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, those numbers looked like:
■ 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 535 total staffed hospital beds
■ 247 available hospital beds
■ 10 available ICU beds
■ 98 available ventilators
Trauma Service Area H had a population of 272,151 as of a 2020 estimate.
However, even though the beds are being filled, many in the health care industry are losing their jobs as emergency room visits are down, non-urgent elective surgical procedures are put on hold and health care spending plummets by 18% in the first three months of the year, according to NPR.
The U.S. Labor Department reported 42,000 health care workers lost their jobs in March while 1.4 million health care workers lost their jobs in April. Texas also suspended all elective or non-essential surgeries for months during the pandemic.
The federal government has been distributing a portion of the $100 billion Provider Relief Fund to hospitals and other providers as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act with $10 billion allocated each for rural hospitals and pandemic hotspots.
But the American Federation of Teachers, which is also the nation’s second-largest nurses’ union, has identified at least 200 hospitals nationwide cutting worker hours, mostly through furloughs.
The Lufkin Daily News asked CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial why it plans on closing the standalone emergency room on North Brentwood Drive at the end of the month, but they had not responded as of press time.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
