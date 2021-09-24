In news that’s sure to thrill teachers, day care workers and all parents willing to prioritize the health of their children above their desire to turn COVID-19 into incoherent political rants, Pfizer earlier this week said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for that age group soon.
This announcement is a key step toward beginning vaccinations for younger children as Pfizer already offers shots for those 12 and older. And with kids back in class and the extra-contagious delta variant creating a spike in pediatric infections, many parents have been anxiously awaiting this good news.
For elementary school children, Pfizer tested a dose that’s one third of the amount in each shot given now. Yet experts say that after the second dose, children develop coronavirus-fighting antibody levels as strong as those in teens and young adults getting the regular-strength shots.
As an added bonus, experts say the kid dosage is not only safe but yields similar or fewer temporary side effects — including sore arms, fever or achiness — than teens experience.
Brace yourselves, parents: Sleepovers and slumber parties could soon be returning to a living room floor near you.
Despite media mogul Rupert Murdoch having been one of the first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination himself — he received his first dose before the queen of England and the president-elect of the U.S. had their turns — a different message has been peddled nonstop by hosts on his Fox News Channel.
Yet while President Joe Biden was derided on the network as an “authoritarian” and “divider-in-chief” earlier this month after his announcement requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are fully vaccinated or that they show a negative COVID test at least once a week, Fox News itself had already implemented those — and stricter — requirements for its own employees.
Fox mandates all unvaccinated employees be tested each day. The network started requiring employees to provide evidence of their status in August, and executive vice president of human resources Kevin Lord said more than 90% of full-time employees had already been fully vaccinated as of last week, according to an ABC News report.
Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said the mandate applies to all employees, including those working remotely.
“This is being done for space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with CDC/state/city health and safety guidelines,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Fox News talking heads continue to spread misinformation about the vaccine and smear it as some kind of leftwing plot — actions that have encouraged a disturbing percentage of its viewers to refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks even as the delta variant has COVID numbers skyrocketing nationwide.
“So while Fox hosts bemoan and complain about the liberals who are forcing Americans to get vaccinated, they themselves are doing the same thing — and that is the textbook definition of hypocrisy,” said Eric Bolling, a former Fox News employee, on conservative network Newsmax last week.
Just as politicians including Gov. Greg Abbott pander to their base with policies such as banning mask mandates, outlawing abortions and allowing untrained citizens to carry guns — all of which are dangerous to the health of Texans — Fox News personalities are doing the same thing: preaching to an audience that laps up misinformation that’s actually harmful to its health.
Just know that at the end of the day, those same politicians and pundits will have blood on their hands — maybe your own — even as their lives are protected by the vaccine in their veins.
Whenever there is the opportunity for thieves and scammers to con people out of money — they’ll take it. Unscrupulous criminals are by preying on the paranoid vulnerabilities of antivaxxers.
According to the Associated Press, prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with selling several hundred fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at $200 a pop to New York residents intent on dodging a COVID vaccine, including people working in hospitals and nursing homes.
For an extra $250, a second scammer would then enter a bogus card buyer’s name into a New York state vaccination database, which feeds systems used to verify vaccine status at places the state is mandating, such as concerts and sporting events, prosecutors said.
It’s not a problem that’s limited to New York. There have been at least two arrests in Califonia for selling fake vaccination cards, and two tourists were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants federal law enforcement agencies to target online sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and make it clear that forging fakes could land people in federal prison.
It’s silly, really, when the vaccine and a legitimate record of that vaccine are both free to all.
