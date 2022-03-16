East Texans can put their masks aside for a while, according to Dr. George Fidone of The Children’s Clinic of Lufkin.
“We can, in fact, stop masks, stop all the public health measures we’re doing again unless you’re at high risk,” he said. “It’s a big day, everybody can stop masks, you can stop your face shields, you can stop everything unless, again, you’re immunocompromised, elderly, have diabetes, have heart disease — it’s recommended they still practice.”
It is possible that numbers will pick back up in the fall and winter, Fidone said.
“But maybe we’ll have a spring and a summer to where we don’t have to wear masks — we’re done with that, at least for the time being,” he said.
The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Office of Research has been maintaining data regarding disease prevalence of SARS-Co V2 for communities throughout the United States using R-naught value, which is a measure of the infectivity of the Omicron variant, and COVID-19 in general, Fidone said. Omicron currently has an R-naught value of just under 10, he said.
“We know that the Omicron is very contagious and so it has the potential to infect a lot of people given the right circumstances,” he said. “The higher the infectivity, the lower the number of cases in the population that would be necessary to propagate it, meaning if something were extremely contagious — for example, the measles — if measles had an R-naught value of 10, which means there’s 10 people in a small room, and somebody with measles walks in for just a moment, all 10 would get it — well Omicron is just under 10.”
Due to the infectivity of Omicron, once the number of cases of new Omicron is below 10 cases per 100,000 people, it is very unlikely that any person will get it, Fidone said.
As Angelina County recently stopped keeping count of the cases here, Fidone is using Houston numbers, he said. The latest data from IHME says that Houston is now below 10 cases per 100,000, he said.
