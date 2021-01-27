Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 80 military medical personnel will deploy to Lufkin, Abilene and Eagle Pass to support local hospitals responding to COVID-19.
“Thank you to our partners at the Department of Defense for supporting Texas’ COVID-19 response by providing these additional resources to Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass,” Abbott said.
“The medical personnel deployed to our communities will provide much-needed support to our front line health care workers.”
The U.S. Army North COVID-19 response has operated across the country to help needy communities fight the virus, a fact sheet released by the organization stated. There are 560 military medical personnel working currently or who have been working alongside civilian health care providers to treat patients in six states and the Navajo Nation.
“This is the fourth time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support our home state,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “While COVID-19 continues to challenge communities here and across the U.S., we remain steadfast in our support of our local, state and federal partners.”
The team recently sent 60 military personnel from the U.S. Air Force to support three Texas hospitals, the: Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, University Medical Center of El Paso and Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center.
“The safety and care of our patients and our employees is our highest priority,” St. Luke’s Lufkin said in a press release. “As we see increasing COVID-19 cases across East Texas we continue to take appropriate measures to effectively manage this increase in volume.”
The hospital also is expanding the hospital in preparation for another influx of COVID-19 cases.
“This expansion will result in the opening of a third COVID-19 unit at the Lufkin hospital,” the release stated. “While our expansion plan has been enacted, please know the need for COVID-19 beds is ever changing.”
The percentage of COVID-19 patients compared to hospital capacity has remained above 15% for more than a month, though the number of hospitalizations has dropped from a peak in early January, according to data from the Southeast Texas Council of Governments.
Jan. 27 had the fewest number of coronavirus patients local hospitals have seen in seven days with 46 people in general isolation and 14 in the intensive care unit. The COVID-19 census was at 26.79% Wednesday.
“To ensure that we are providing care to our most critically ill patients, we have reassigned some of our existing staff to address any additional staffing needs required and we are very much looking forward to receiving military medical support from the Department of Defense at our Lufkin facility next week,” the St. Luke’s Lufkin release stated.
The Texas Department of State Health Services listed four new deaths related to the pandemic in Angelina County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 212. The state estimates 808 active cases and 5,837 recoveries.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 264 new positive and probable cases on Wednesday after six days without an update. The information is listed as of Jan. 26 and health district administrator Sharon Shaw said to expect another update Wednesday evening.
The health district’s numbers show 117 new positive and 147 new probable cases from the last update. There are a total of 7,121 cases — 4,286 positive and 2,835 probable cases — according to the health district.
No data was reported for statewide cases, deaths or recoveries on the state’s website as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
