Casa Morales began as the dream of a lifelong cook and has blossomed into a Lufkin legend now celebrating its 49th year, amid the backdrop of a threatening worldwide pandemic.
Juanita Aguilar and her former husband Rene Morales started the restaurant in 1972 in the first floor of the former Oaks Motel on the corner of Chestnut Street and Denman Avenue.
Joe Morales, Aguilar’s son, said his mother has been a cook her entire life, and her dream of being an entrepreneur and growing something of her own led her to open the restaurant all those years ago.
“My mother is the matriarch of the family, and she’s the spearhead of this restaurant,” Morales said. “She’s been here probably every day just about, other than the times we make her go on vacation.”
The restaurant has gone through many changes, but one thing that has remained steady has been the employees.
“One of the things that has made us so successful throughout the years is the employees that we have,” Morales said. “They’ve been with us many years. It’s uncommon to have an employee with you that long.”
Jose “Tolo” Basoria has worked with the restaurant since 1973. His sister, Maria Salinas, joined the team in 1979. Basoria said he was interested in the restaurant business because he loves to cook and he loves people.
“I have a lot of love for the restaurant and the work I do,” Basoria said. “I love to cook and serve people. It brings me great joy.”
Maria said the restaurant is everything to her. She came from Mexico in 1979, and she said she loves the restaurant and working with the family.
“Forty years is a long time,” Maria said. “Everything has been good. We’re like family.”
Angel Diosdado, the restaurant manager, has been with the team since 1988, and his brother Sylvester Diosdado was hired in 1999.
Morales said Aguilar is one of the strongest women of faith he knows and is seldom bogged by stress. The pandemic hasn’t changed that, and Aguilar continues to say, “God will take care of it,” Morales said.
“The shutdown, the reopening, the percentages of what we’re allowed to have, those are all very taxing,” Morales said. “The employees we’ve had for decades are family now, and it’s very hard to keep employees. We don’t have any money coming in, and we still have all these expenses going out.
“But my mom has been determined — she’s not going to let anybody go. She has dug into her savings a lot during this time, and it’s been financially challenging.”
The business got a little bit of help from the Paycheck Protection Program that helped keep them afloat, but that money is gone now, and there is talk about shutting the state down even further, Morales said.
“Mom says, you’ve got to have faith in God, He’s going to take care of it. That’s what we’re floating on — faith,” Morales said.
He encouraged the community to lean on faith and not give in to fear.
“We’re all in this together, and we can get through this,” he said. “To the community, especially our customers who have supported us through all this, thank you so much.”
They bought their current location on the corner of First Street and Southend Boulevard in 1976. It was the former home of Cherry’s Grocery and Iona’s, two other Lufkin legends.
Their second location on U.S. Highway 59 in Redland was opened in 1984, but they sold that location to the state of Texas in 2019 so the state could expand the interstate.
In 2007, the First Street location burned down and took much with it in the form of pictures and memorabilia. Morales said the experience was traumatic for the family to lose so much of its past.
“I’d say that was about as close to what we’re experiencing right now,” he said.
The First Street location is currently under construction to outfit a bar area like the one that was in the U.S. Highway 59 location. The pandemic set back construction, but it is rolling, Morales said.
The bar area will be about 1,000 square feet and will include a 10-foot bar, 15 table tops, TVs and more. They will serve mainly beer and margaritas.
“It will be a little different atmosphere,” Morales said. “We want to keep it simple but give the customers something, a little taste of Mexico.”
