The Angelina County Airport received Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for operational revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, airport manager Gary Letney said.
The airport recently received $69,000 to cover its losses while shut down. Letney said the biggest loss in revenue was the lack of fuel sales, which is something the airport somewhat mitigated by not purchasing more fuel at the time.
The grant funding will keep the airport in the black for at least the next few months.
Additionally, the act will cover 10% of a 2020 project, so the airport plans to use the other additional funding to help cover the engineering costs for their game fence. The airport has been working toward building a game fence using Texas Department of Transportation grant funding.
Airport officials were hopeful they could begin on the project in 2020, which would mean the CARES Act would cover what the airport anticipates having to match. However, the project is scheduled for 2021, so they don’t anticipate the full coverage, but are grateful for what they can get.
Officials don’t yet know how much engineering will cost, but should have a clear idea in the next few months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.