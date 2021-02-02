The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 231 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases on Monday after six days with no updates.
There were 112 new positive cases and 119 new probable cases. There have been 4,398 total positive cases and 2,954 probable cases since the start of the pandemic, health district data shows.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two additional deaths in Angelina County at its last update Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 219 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus. The state also estimated 759 active cases and 6,143 recoveries on Monday.
Coronavirus patients took up 29.35% of the local hospital census, data produced by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council showed. The number of ill in the intensive care unit rose to 39 on Sunday and dropped to 38 on Monday. There were 16 ill in general isolation both days.
There were 184 total people, including COVID-19 patients, hospitalized between Woodland Heights Medical Center and St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
State data reported 11,885 new confirmed cases statewide on Sunday, 2,248 new probable cases, 48 fatalities and 1,974,572 recoveries. There have been 2,087,170 total cases in Texas since the start of the pandemic and 36,539 fatalities.
