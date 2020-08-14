Diboll Day was officially canceled by the Diboll Booster Club due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Since 1953, Diboll Day has been a huge part of what makes Diboll such a special community,” an email from Diboll Booster Club president Trey Wilkerson read.
“We have raised millions of dollars, we have had even more laughs, we’ve played countless games of bingo, and we’ve all got a ‘remember that Diboll Day when … ’ story to tell. While Diboll Day has changed and evolved over the years, it is still a central part of Diboll, and it still has a lot of life left.”
The event alternates between Diboll and its sister city, Pineland, each year. This would have been the event’s 38th annual celebration.
The event is notable for the amount of money raised. In 2018, Madison Horton was crowned Diboll Day Queen after raising $80,587 of the $142,450 total raised for the bi-annual event.
“The cancellation will create a shortfall in funds for those organizations,” Wilkerson said. “No formal plans have been made for addressing those needs yet, as the COVID restrictions on fundraisers were a big part of the decision to cancel. We will work with the impacted organizations to try to mitigate the damage as much as possible.”
It wasn’t feasible to hold the event because of the rules and restrictions instituted to protect the health of attendees, the email read. It was only after considering alternatives and learning that they wouldn’t work that the club opted to cancel the event.
“The final decision was delayed as long as possible in hopes that the situation would change and some restrictions could be lifted, but with no immediate end in sight, the DBC felt that this was the only call to make,” Wilkerson’s email read.
The club will regroup and begin planning for the 2022 Diboll Day.
“Missing a Diboll Day is something that none of us ever imagined, and is a blow to our community both emotionally and economically,” Wilkerson said. “But we are determined to come back strong in 2022.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.